Akeredolu Wanted My Emergence As Ondo Governor – Aiyedatiwa

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said his predecessor, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, had wanted him to be the next governor.

The governor stated this at a meeting with the officials and the members of Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation Foot Soldiers in Akure on Saturday.

He noted that his ambition to contest for governorship position was beyond the mandate of his joint ticket with the late Akeredolu but a sincere mission to transform Ondo State and uplift the standard of living of the people.

Aiyedatiwa also expressed his confidence in winning the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in April and the forthcoming governorship election in November.

He said, “My supporters should continue working and never doubt as my coming victory in the primary and general elections are the promise of God.

“My emergence as governor is what my late boss, Governor Akeredolu wanted. A lot of people don’t really know Akeredolu, they don’t know that he was a prophet.

“There was a time after he (Akeredolu) returned from a medical vacation that he told the cabinet members during an executive council meeting that ‘Look, Aiyedatiwa will emerge as the next governor.”

In his remarks, the LACO-FS Convener, Dr. Oladipupo Okeyomi, disclosed that over 250,000 campaigners code-named ‘Foot Soldiers’ had been positioned across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State, to secure victory for Aiyedatiwa in the primary and the major election.