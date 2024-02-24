Zamfara House Of Assembly Speaker Impeached

The Speaker of the Zamfara State House of Assembly, Bilyaminu Moriki, has been impeached by 18 of the 24 members present.

Naija News reports that the lawmakers, ratified Bashar Gummi as the pro-tempore Speaker.

In an emergency meeting on Thursday night, reports state that 18 of the 24 members unanimously decided to impeach the Speaker.

According to reports, the removal of the Speaker may not have been unconnected with the motion moved by one of the members representing Maru Constituency, Hon. Nasiru Abdullahi.

The lawmakers stated the Speaker’s impeachment came in the wake of insecurity caused by the bandits’ relentless attacks on cities across the state.

Reports detail that the impeached Speaker was out of the state for some days before his ousting.

The representative of Talata Mafara Shamsudeen Basko, detailed that the lawmakers informed the new Speaker that the issue of insecurity was one of the most significant subjects to be prioritized, and had resulted in the former speaker’s impeachment.

He said, “I have two issues but an observation was made on one, which is that of insecurity, which has been disturbing Zamfara residents, some are being killed and abducted.

“We need to stand up and do something to defend our people because the armed bandits are invading local government headquarters unchallenged.

“Let us call on the government to act now to protect our people.”