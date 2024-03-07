Police Arrest Suspected Female Bandits Collaborator In Zamfara

Operatives of the Zamfara State Police Command have arrested a suspected bandit collaborator, Nafisa Alhaji Sani, at Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

Naija News reports that the state police commissioner, Shehu Muhammad Dalijan, while speaking with newsmen at the Command’s headquarters, claimed that the suspect confessed to the crime after interrogation.

He said, “On 18 February 2024 at about 1730hrs a team of policemen attached to SIS of the Command acted on credible information and arrested one Nafisa Alhaji Sani of Kauyen Magaji in Tsafe Local Government Area for suspicious collaboration with bandits.

“During the investigation, the suspect confessed to having been working under one Alti, a bandit kingpin operating at Babban Kauye forest for many times, she supplied live ammunition to him.

“She further revealed that she is the one who masterminded the abduction of her friend and she was promised a huge amount of money if ransom was paid.

“However, on February 10, 2024 at about 1600hrs, police detectives invaded the house of Alti which is located at Babban Kauye, and recovered one AK-47 rifle and two locally made AK-47 guns with live ammunition.

“The case is under investigation with the view of arresting the bandit kingpin for prosecution.

“On 7 February 2024 at about 1430 hrs, intelligence information was received that bandits were holding a meeting at one house located at Mada Village in Gusau Local Government Area, belonging to one Dogo Hamza, a notorious bandit terrorizing Mada Area.

“On receipt of the information, a team of policemen attached to the Special Intervention Squad mobilized and cordoned off the said house, the bandits took to their heels and the above-mentioned exhibits were recovered. Monitoring and surveillance patrol of the area in progress.”

