Soldiers Foil Kidnap Attempt On Kogi Travellers, Kill Terrorists In Zamfara

A kidnap attempt on passengers onboard three commercial buses along Akpata-Obajana Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State was thwarted by Troops of the Nigerian Army.

Naija News reports that the Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Nwachukwu said the troops engaged the kidnappers in a hot pursuit, and some of the rescued passengers who suffered injuries have been admitted at the hospital for medical treatment.

The statement read, “Troops successfully thwarted a kidnap attempt by criminal elements who attacked passengers onboard three commercial buses along Akpata-Obajana Road in Lokoja Local Government Area of Kogi State.

“The vigilant troops arrived timely to avert the situation, rescuing the passengers and engaging the criminals in a hot pursuit.

“Some of the rescued passengers who suffered injuries during the kidnap attempt have been promptly evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.”

Nwachukwu added that in another operation, troops deployed for counter insurgency operations in the North West, raided a kidnappers’ den in Zamfara State and killed two insurgents in a gun duel.

He noted that the troops destroyed the kidnappers’ camp after several criminal exhibits were recovered from the camp.

The statement added, “In a separate operation, troops deployed for counter insurgency operations in the North West have conducted a successful raid operation into a kidnappers’ den in Kuyambana general area, along Magawa-Migetso Road in Zamfara State.

“The troops made contact with the insurgents and neutralized two in a gun duel.

“After a thorough search of their camps, troops recovered one pump action gun, one locally fabricated gun, two live cartridges, one locally made pistol, one handset and a tying chain used to fasten kidnapped victims. The troops have also destroyed the camp.”