Drama As Seven Lawmakers Suspend 16 Others Over Move To Impeach Zamfara Speaker

There was drama on the floor of the Zamfara House of Assembly on Monday as seven lawmakers suspended sixteen others who threatened to impeach the Speaker of the House, Bilyaminu Ismail Moriki, last Thursday.

Recall that last Thursday, sixteen lawmakers impeached Moriki over his long absence in the state amidst the resurgence of activities of bandits across the state.

The lawmakers thereafter elected Bashar Aliyu Gummi as the new Speaker and adjourned the sitting indefinitely.

During a plenary session on Monday, Moriki presided over a plenary session with only seven members, amid tight security.

They accused the members of breaking into the offices of the clerk of the house and sergeant at arms and destroying things at the assembly complex

The House under the leadership of its Speaker Moriki described as illegal, the legislative sitting by sixteen members last Thursday.

They called on residents of the North-West state to disregard the news making the round that the speaker had been suspended.

The lawmakers also accused some top politicians outside the state of sponsoring the lawmakers to disrupt the government of Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.