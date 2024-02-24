‘We Are Playing With Fire’ – Segun Showunmi Reacts As Residents Steal Food Items Amidst Gunshot In Niger State

Former Governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State, Segun Showunmi, has condemned the looting of trucks by Niger State residents.

Naija News reported that soldiers opened fire on suspected hoodlums who hijacked trailers loaded with foodstuff in the Suleja Area of Niger State.

The incident happened on Thursday, while many trailers coming from Abuja and heading for Kaduna were blocked by the hoodlums who burnt tyres on the road.

An eyewitness, Alhassan Abdullahi, who spoke with Daily Trust, said many bags of assorted foodstuffs, especially rice, were stolen before the intervention of the soldiers.

According to him, the hoodlums failed to leave the scene even when soldiers were firing gunshots in the air.

Reacting to the video of the incident via his X handle, Showunmi asserted that the government is joking and acting ignorantly over the country’s current economic situation.

He wrote, “I am informed that this was in Suleja Abuja Road. Unacceptable. I wrote an op-ed on this, but I’m still thinking maybe I post it. We are playing with fire in this country, and those in charge are so arrogant, incompetent, and weak.

“What type of nonsense is this going on? The things we failed to manage have all now come together in a potentially dangerous way. Democracy is civil rule it does not have to be so weak and rudderless.”