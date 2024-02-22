Soldiers Open Fire As Hoodlums Hijack Trucks, Steal Food Items In Niger State

Nigerian soldiers reportedly opened fire on suspected hoodlums who hijacked trailers loaded with foodstuff in the Suleja Area of Niger State.

Naija News learnt that the incident happened on Thursday, while many trailers coming from Abuja and heading for Kaduna were blocked by the hoodlums who burnt tyres on the road.

An eyewitness, Alhassan Abdullahi, who spoke with Daily Trust, said many bags of assorted foodstuffs, especially rice, were stolen before the intervention of the soldiers.

According to him, the hoodlums failed to leave the scene even when soldiers were firing gunshots in the air.

He said, “It took intervention of soldiers who arrived the scene and started firing gun shots in the air to scare the hoodlums away. But even with that, many of them went away with bags of rice and cartons of spaghetti and other food items.

“We learnt commercial motorcycle riders are also planning a protest. They would have done it since yesterday, but we didn’t know what stopped them.”

The latest development comes amid the nationwide hardship that has triggered protests in different parts of the country.