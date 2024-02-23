Seeded, Unseeded Teams For Europa League Round Of 16 Draw

The Europa League draw is expected to take place at noon later today, February 23, at the Uefa’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

The draw will feature the eight Europa League group-stage winners and the eight knockout round play-off winners.

Ahead of the draw, eight teams are seeded, while the other eight teams are unseeded. The seeded teams will be paired with the unseeded teams.

The seeded teams will play the first leg of the Europa League round of 16 away from home on Thursday, March 7, and then play the return leg at home on March 14.

Note that clubs from the same country are not expected to be paired against each other in the round of 16, and there is no away goals rule, just like in the UEFA Champions League. This means that if the tie ends in a draw at the end of the second leg, the tie will be decided by extra time and then a penalty shootout.

Three Premier League clubs, Liverpool, Brighton, and West Ham United, are seeded for the Europa League draw. Two Spanish La Liga clubs, Atalanta and Villarreal, are also seeded.

Below are the seeded and unseeded teams for the Europa League and Conference League draws for the round of 16 stage:

Seeded teams for Europa League draw: West Ham, Brighton, Rangers, Liverpool, Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Villarreal, Slavia Prague.

Unseeded teams for Europa League draw: Roma, Marseille, Sparta Prague, Sporting Lisbon, AC Milan, Qarabag, Benfica, Freiburg.

Seeded teams for Europa Conference League draw: Aston Villa, Lille, Maccabi Tel Aviv, Viktoria Plzen, Club Bruges, Fiorentina, PAOK, Fenerbahce.

Unseeded teams for Europa Conference League draw: Sturm Graz, Servette, Union Saint-Gilloise, Dinamo Zagreb, Olympiakos, Ajax, Molde, Maccabi Haifa.