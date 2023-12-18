2023-2024 Europa League Knockout Play-off Round Draw In Full

Eight clubs have already sealed their places in the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 which means that eight clubs are expected to join them via the playoffs.

The eight clubs who have already qualified for the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 stage are: Atalanta, Bayer Leverkusen, Brighton, Liverpool, Rangers, Villarreal, Slavia Prague, West Ham.

The aformentioned clubs grabbed their place in the next round of the competition after finishing top of their respective groups during the group stage campaign.

Other 8 clubs that will complete the number of teams needed in the next round will be produced via the Europa League knockout play-off round which will take place between 15 February 2024 (first leg) and 22 February (second leg).

Hence, the clubs that finished second in the Europa League group stage are paired with the clubs that finished third in the UEFA Champions League for the two-legged playoffs.

The clubs that finished second in the Europa League are seeded for the draw that took place earlier today, while the clubs that finished third in the Champions League are unseeded.

Below is the full draw for the 2023-2024 Europa League knockout play-off round

Feyenoord v Roma

AC Milan v Rennes

Lens v Freiburg

Young Boys v Sporting Lisbon

Benfica v Toulouse

Braga v Qarabag

Galatasaray v Sparta Prague

Shakhtar Donetsk v Marseille

Note that the draw for the 2023-2024 Europa League round of 16 will take place on February 23. The first leg of the round will take place on March 7, and the second leg of the round will take place on March 14.