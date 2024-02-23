Supreme Court Declares Death Sentence For Man Over Kidnap, Murder Of Infant

The sentencing of one Theophilus Friday to death by hanging over the alleged abduction, murder and mutilation of a year-and-a-half-old girl, Rachael Akingboye, has been upheld by the Supreme Court.

Naija News understands that in a unanimous decision on Friday, February 23, a five-member panel of the Supreme Court dismissed Theophilus Friday’s appeal.

Delivering the lead judgment on the appeal marked SC/CR/1462/2022, Justice Tijjani Abubakar, stated that the appeal lacked merit.

Justice Abubakar confirmed the ruling of the Court of Appeal, which upheld the March 20, 2014 decision of the High Court of Ondo State, sentencing Friday and two others – Olusegun Obaro and Jonah Lase – to death by hanging.

According to the prosecution, Obaro and Lase abducted the victim while she was asleep next to her mother on the night of June 17, 2011, in their home at Ikorigho in Igbokoda, Ilaje local government area of Ondo state.

Obaro and Lase then handed the abducted child to Friday, who allegedly instructed them to do so.

After realizing her child was missing, the mother raised the alarm. Following a search, the victim’s mutilated body was discovered dumped near her mother’s house.

Obaro, Lase, and Friday were captured by community residents and handed over to the authorities at Igbokoda Police Station, Naija News understands.

Subsequently, they were brought before the High Court of Ondo State in Akure on charges of kidnapping and murder.

The trio faced accusations under the Ondo State Anti-Kidnapping and Abduction Law 2010, as well as the Criminal Code Laws of Ondo State.

Following a thorough police investigation, Justice Olusegun Odusola of the High Court of Ondo State delivered a verdict on March 20, 2014, stating that the prosecution had successfully proven the case against them.

Justice Odusola determined that the prosecution successfully proved the culpability of the three defendants in the death of the deceased.

The judge ruled that Obaro and Lase were guilty of kidnapping and murder, while Friday was found guilty of murder alone.

The judge said: “The offences for which the accused were charged are strict liability offences.

“Death penalty would be the punishment for each of the counts.

“Having found the 1st and 2nd accused guilty of both counts, the 3rd accused is guilty of murder.

“In sum, I hereby sentence you Olusegun Obaro, Jonah Lase and Theophilus Friday to death by hanging.”