Economic Hardship: What Do You Want Tinubu To Do If You Are Hungry? – APC State Chairman Knocks Nigerians

Chairman of the Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Stanley Okoro Emegha, has called on all Nigerians to go into agriculture to combat the economic crisis in the country.

Emegha insisted that President Bola Tinubu cannot solve the increasing general hardship in the country alone.

The APC chieftain stated this at an event in Abakaliki, the state capital.

He urged Nigerians to engage in meaningful ventures and stop blaming the president for their woes.

Emegha questioned if Tinubu had stopped anyone from going to their farm to cultivate crops.

According to him, “Things are hard in the country now, and the much we can do is to be helping those we are better than. I want everybody to embark on agriculture, let’s feed first. These are the things we can do by ourselves. I have told my family members that we have to go into cultivation. If you have food, I don’t think you will be hungry.

“Government, to some extent, can provide food for certain agricultural programmes. So, why not go into cultivation? Let everybody embark on agriculture.

“If you are hungry, what has Mr. President got to do? Mr. President cannot do it alone, all of us have to join hands and tackle this general hardship.

“Go to the farm, did Mr. President tell you not to farm in your backyard? The answer is no.

“Let’s go and farm, think of what you can produce in your farm. You can produce enough garri and give to others. You can produce enough rice and give it to others. Why must you be waiting for Mr. President to give you money before you can go to your backyard and farm? Did Mr. President seize anybody’s farm? The answer is no.

“Let us first of all know that you can solve the problem by yourself. If there is food sufficiency now, you will see that everybody will boycott Abuja. Go to Aba, see that the people there are comfortable because they don’t depend on the government. If you say that you are an honorable member there, they will look at you as a useless person.”