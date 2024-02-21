Labour Party Members Protest Over Abure’s Arrest In Edo (Video)

Some members of the Labour Party (LP) in Edo State have protested the arrest of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure.

Naija News earlier reported that Abure was arrested on Wednesday by the Police in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

It was gathered that the LP chairman was apprehended over allegations of premeditated attempted murder and alleged financial infractions, amongst others.

According to Arise News, Abure was arrested following a petition written by the party’s former Youth Leader, Eragbe Anselm Aphimia, to the Police.

It is understood that Abure’s arrest comes just a day before the party’s primary election in Edo state.

Speaking in a video, a chieftain of the party said Abure’s arrest was uncalled for, adding that the inhumane manner of the arrest is highly condemnable in a democratic society.

He added that all the allegations levelled against the LP chairman were contrived by enemies of the party to ridicule him.

See the video below.

Recall that the embattled LP chairman had faced criticism after being accused of misappropriating Party funds totalling more than N3 billion.

The suspended National Treasurer of the party, Oluchi Opara, had accused Abure of misappropriating the sum of N3.5 billion generated from the sales of nomination forms and other activities ahead of the 2023 general election.

However, Abure denied the allegation, saying that only N1.5 billion was gotten from the sales of nomination forms and other things.