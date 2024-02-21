Police Arrest Labour Party’s National Chairman, Abure [Video]

The Nigerian Police have reportedly arrested the national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure.

Naija News reports that the LP chairman was apprehended in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday.

The circumstances leading to his arrest are not clear at this time, however, it is widely believed to be related to the ongoing crisis within the party.

Abure has faced criticism after being accused of misappropriating Party funds totaling more than N3 Billion.

The party’s National Treasurer, Oluchi Opara, had accused Abure of misappropriating the sum of N3.5 billion generated from the sales of nomination forms and other activities ahead of the 2023 general election.