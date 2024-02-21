Reactions As Police Arrest Labour Party Chairman, Julius Abure

Several reactions have trailed the arrest of the National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Barrister Julius Abure.

Naija News earlier reported that Abure was arrested by operatives of the Nigerian Police in Benin City, Edo State, on Wednesday.

The circumstances leading to his arrest are not clear at this time, however, it is widely believed to be related to the ongoing crisis within the party.

Abure has faced criticism after being accused of misappropriating Party funds totalling more than N3 billion.

Following the development, some netizens have taken to social media to express their opinions on Abure’s arrest.

See some of the reactions below.

@EbukaNwadinobi wrote: “If the chairman has an issue, allow it sort itself out within the party..All these things you have been doing over the days is just not cutting it for me. You are literally playing out a sinister script.”

@richdavkng wrote: “He was even resisting arrest omg😭”

@emekaigwe96 wrote: “It’s a good news, but I’ve never had anything to do with labour party, except for Peter Obi.”

@sire_sommy wrote: “He’ll be released soon, after striking a deal with the ‘you know who’ to give them ‘you know who’.”

@PhaamSaam wrote: “From vote of confidence to prison 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@yung_klemzy wrote: “I talk am, Una party go scatter 😂😂😂😂E dey sweet me.🤣🤣🤣”

@Mr_Francis55 wrote: “Issues dey oOoOO but it’s better like this, instead of one man’s greed to jeopardize the efforts of the entire Nigerian youths. We have come along way to look at people’s face. Anyone found culpable will collect. @PIDOMNIGERIA thank you for your efforts in all of this.”

@Royal_Spotlight wrote: “When will police learn how to treat people with dignity? Even if the allegations are true, where is their professionalism?

“I don’t condole corruptions or the likes, but have APC not done wørsę than this in their doings? Was Betta Edu arrested in this dragging manner?”

@_victorsmog wrote: “He denied the accusations and is being investigated. Abure tried by being loyal to Peter Obi. Many people approached him during the campaign to decamp to APC with a heavy promise. Let him face the law but he shouldn’t be beaten.”