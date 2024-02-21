Labour Party Bigwigs Storm Benin Over Abure’s Arrest

Labour Party chieftains have made their way to Benin, the capital city of Edo State, in response to the arrest of the party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure.

Naija News reported earlier that Abure was taken into custody by the Zone 5 Benin operatives on Wednesday, as he was accused of attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms, and other associated crimes.

Speaking on the development earlier, the spokesperson for the Nigeria Police Force Zone 5, Tijani Momoh, said Abure and four other individuals were arrested based on a petition filed against them by an undisclosed petitioner.

“I wish to confirm the arrest of the factional chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure and four others.

“It has to do with a written petition that was endorsed by the AIG Zone 5 from the office of the Inspector General of Police,” Momoh had said earlier.

We Will Address The Press, We Are Waiting For Clearance

Addressing journalists during a visit to the police facility, LP’s National Secretary, Umar Farouk, said he and several members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), along with certain senators, had travelled to Benin in order to ascertain the reasons behind Abure’s arrest.

According to him, they are only waiting for clearance, after which they will properly brief the press on Abure’s arrest.

“I have just arrived from Abuja. When I came in, I learnt that our national chairman had been arrested. We came to the Force Headquarters to find out the reason for his arrest,” Channels Television quoted Farouk saying.

He added: “We are waiting to get clearance. I am here alongside some distinguished senators and some of my colleagues who are here, the NWC members.

“As soon as we get information, I will call the press to brief them on the reason why our chairman is being arrested. As it is now, we are here to find out the reason for his arrest.”