‘Eedris Abdulkareem Is A Bloody Liar, I’m Highly Disappointed’ – Veteran Singer, Tony Tetuila

Veteran singer and former member of ‘The Remedies’, Tony Tetuila, has described his ex-bandmate, Eedris Abdulkareem, as a bloody liar.

Naija News reports that Tetuila stated this while reacting to Eedris’ claims that they accepted him to join the now-defunct band out of pity.

Recall that Abdulkareem had, in a recent interview on ‘The Honest Bunch’ podcast, claimed that he and Eddy were the original members of The Remedies, stressing that Tetuila later joined the group after they met him at a show in Ilorin, Kwara State.

He claimed Tetuila was desperate to sing, and they let him in because they wanted to sing more songs.

Reacting, Tetuila, in a post via his social media page, voiced his disappointment with his former bandmate.

He said, “I am highly disappointed in this guy, he is a bloody liar, how could a grown man like this be telling lies? Na GOD go punish who dey lie.”

Meanwhile, Eedris Abdulkareem, has claimed that American rapper, 50 Cent and his crew flogged and chased some Nigerian artistes, including P-Square, out of the backstage during a concert organised by the Nigerian Breweries in 2004.

Eedris said the alleged assault happened on the first day of the concert at Tafawa Balewa Square, in Lagos, stressing that when 50 Cent’s bouncers approached him to leave the backstage, he refused.

He added that one of the organisers intervened in the altercation between him and the Americans.