Bayern Munich To Part Ways With Tuchel

The manager of Bayern Munich, Thomas Tuchel, is set to leave the club at the conclusion of the current season, marking a significant shift in the Bundesliga giant’s management landscape.

Tuchel, who took the reins from Julian Nagelsmann in March 2023, will exit the German champions a year earlier than his contract’s scheduled end in June 2025, amid what has been described as “a sporting realignment” at Bayern.

The 50-year-old, previously at the helm of Chelsea, led Bayern to clinch the Bundesliga title in the last season following his spring appointment.

However, recent performances have seen the team fall eight points behind the current leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, after suffering consecutive league losses.

Notably, Bayern faced a stark 3-0 defeat against Leverkusen, further compounded by a 1-0 loss to Lazio in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Bayern’s CEO, Jan-Christian Dreesen, revealed that the decision for Tuchel to depart was mutual, following “an open, good conversation” between the two parties.

According to BBC, Dreesen said, “Our goal is to carry out a sporting realignment with a new coach for the 2024-25 season.

“Until then, every individual in the club is expressly challenged to achieve the maximum possible in the Champions League and the Bundesliga.

“I also explicitly hold the team responsible. Especially in the Champions League, we are convinced after the defeat at Lazio, we will advance to the quarter-finals with our fans behind us.”

Tuchel, who has also managed Paris St-Germain and Borussia Dortmund, said, “We will leave after this season. Until then, my coaching team and I will continue to do everything we can to ensure maximum success.”

Tuchel, who won the Champions League with Chelsea in 2021, oversaw a quarter-final defeat by eventual winners Manchester City in Europe last season.

However, his Bayern side were able to pip Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the Bundesliga campaign – because their rivals drew 2-2 at home to Mainz – to seal an 11th straight German title.