Akeredolu’s Remains Arrive Ondo For Burial [Video]

The remains of former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, has arrived in the state ahead of his funeral rites and burial.

Naija News recalls that the late governor died on 26th December 2023, in a German hospital at the age of 68 after battling with prostate cancer.

His remains were brought to the state on Wednesday in line with the stipulated burial arrangement released by the family.

The funeral rites of the late Akeredolu kick off with the Ajabue traditional rite in his hometown of Owo, headquarters of the Owo Local Government Area of the state, on Wednesday, today.

See the arrival of Akeredolu’s remains below.

A Special Court Session was also held in his honour at Court 1 of the Ondo State High Court on the same day.

The Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola, has described the late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a man of courage.

Family, friends professional and political associates of the deceased were in the court room to honour the late governor.

There will be a Lying in State and Commendation Service at the Akure Township Stadium by 1:00 pm, as well as an Evening of Tributes at Saint Andrews Church in Owo.

According to the burial program, on Thursday, February 22 (public holiday), there will be a Service of Songs at St. Andrews Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo by 4:00 pm.

The Wake-Keep at Maranatha Villa, Owo, will take place by 8:00 pm and a Candlelight Procession and World Gyration by the Kegites Club will take place from 8:00 pm till dawn.

On Friday, February 23 (a public holiday), a funeral Service at St. Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo by 10 a.m.

The statement added: “Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo which is strictly for immediate family and reception will be held thereafter at Midas Hotel and Resort, Ikare Road, Owo, by 1:00 pm.

“On Saturday, February 24, 2024: Akeredolu Memorial Friendly Football Match, Akure Township Stadium, Akure, Time: 3:00 pm.

“On Sunday, February 25, 2024: Thanksgiving Service at St. Andrews Church, Imola Street, Owo, Time: 10:00 am.”