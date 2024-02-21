Akeredolu: Government Declares Public Holiday

The Ondo State government has declared a two-day public holiday in honour of the late former governor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Naija News reports the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, Ebenezr Adeniyan, in a statement on Tuesday, declared Thursday, February 22 and Friday, February 23, as public holidays.

The statement said the two-day holiday is in honour of the late Akeredolu and to allow the people of Ondo State to participate in the funeral activities of the late Governor.

“The Ondo State Governor, Hon Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, has declared Thursday, 22nd and Friday, 23rd of February 2024 as public holidays in the state. This is in honour of the former Governor of the State, the late Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“The two work-free days will allow the people of the state to participate in the burial activities of the former governor,” he said.

Akeredolu died in Germany on Dec. 27, 2023, and would be buried on Friday in Owo, his hometown, according to the programme released by the family.

I Wish Akeredolu Were Alive To Watch Me Govern Ondo State – Aiyedatiwa

The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has said that he would have been happier if his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu, were alive to see him become governor.

The governor disclosed that it was the late governor’s wish that he should emerge as the next leader of the state.

Aiyedatiwa insisted that Akeredolu would have been proud of him as a worthy successor.

The governor stated this while addressing reporters and media executives in Akure yesterday.

He disclosed that he and Akeredolu were best of friends.