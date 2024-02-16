I Wish Akeredolu Were Alive To Watch Me Govern Ondo State – Aiyedatiwa

The governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa has said that he would have been happier if his predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu were alive to see him become governor.

The governor disclosed that it was the late governor’s wish that he should emerge as the next leader of the state.

Aiyedatiwa insisted that Akeredolu would have been proud of him as a worthy successor.

The governor stated this while addressing reporters and media executives in Akure yesterday.

He disclosed that he and Akeredolu were best of friends.

According to Aiyedatiwa, “I am proud to say I am a part of the Akeredolu legacies. It has been his wish that I succeed him.

“He said it on our day of inauguration. During our Exco meetings, he repeated it several times.

“I would have preferred he stayed back and watch me govern the state. I know he would be proud of me.

“I trained under Akeredolu. He was a man who always bared his mind on national issues. He expressed his thoughts, not minding his pursuit. When he spoke, the nation would be at attention. We imbibe his qualities in governance.”

The governor said the truth about the recent political imbroglio would soon be made public.