Soludo Terminates Road Contract Over Shoddy Job

A road contract awarded to construction firm, NBHH Engineering Company has been terminated by the Governor of Anambra state, Chukwuma Soludo.

Naija News reports that Soludo terminated the contract during an impromptu visit to the site on Tuesday.

The governor chastised the construction company for its carelessness and tardiness in delivering the nine roads, which span a total of 14.053 kilometers, in the Okpoko towns inside the Ogbaru local government area of the state.

Expressing his displeasure with the work being carried out while addressing the supervisors of the project, he said “This road was supposed to be completed by June last year. Eight months afterward, you are yet to complete it.

“This is February 20 and you are supposed to have delivered the job. It shows that you are totally incompetent to do the job. After we paid you 59 percent of the mobilisation.

“There is nowhere in the country that 50 percent is paid. Here and here, this contract is terminated and you can remove your things here and tomorrow we will look for who will complete this project.”

Meanwhile, the Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that the state has commenced action to ensure that a Lawyer, identified as Adachukwu Chukelu Okafor, who brutalised her 11-year-old househelp is brought to justice.

Naija News learnt that Adachukwu, who resides in Akpaka, Onitsha, allegedly molested 11-year-old Happiness, whom she brought into her home in January 2024 after contacting her parents to help her get a child who would assist her with house chores.

According to FIJ, the househelp had mistakenly touched the private part of the lawyer’s little son while bathing him, and she inserted a hot knife into her private part as punishment.

The action generated outrage among residents, which led to the lawyer’s ‘disappearance’, and has failed to disclose her whereabouts or respond to calls.

In a statement via his Facebook page, Soludo condemned Adachukwu’s action, stating that she is one of many who do not deserve a place among decent humanity.