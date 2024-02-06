Gov Soludo Reacts As Anambra Lawyer Inserts Hot Knife Into Househelp’s Private Part

The Anambra State Governor, Charles Soludo, has disclosed that the state has commenced action to ensure that a Lawyer, identified as Adachukwu Chukelu Okafor, who brutalised her 11-year-old househelp is brought to justice.

Naija News learnt that Adachukwu, who resides in Akpaka, Onitsha, allegedly molested 11-year-old Happiness, whom she brought into her home in January 2024 after contacting her parents to help her get a child who would assist her with house chores.

According to FIJ, the househelp had mistakenly touched the private part of the lawyer’s little son while bathing him, and she inserted a hot knife into her private part as punishment.

The action generated outrage among residents, which led to the lawyer’s ‘disappearance’, and has failed to disclose her whereabouts or respond to calls.

In a statement via his Facebook page, Soludo condemned Adachukwu’s action, stating that she is one of many who do not deserve a place among decent humanity.

He wrote, “Mrs. Adachukwu Cukelu-Okafor who visibly violated the young girl left in her custody is one out of many who do not deserve a place amongst decent humanity. We have commenced actions to ensure she is brought to justice.

“This should serve as a firm warning to all Abusers of any kind, that Anambra State is not a place where their excesses will be condoned.

Child’s Right Act (2003) and Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Act (2017) have long been domesticated in Anambra together with other laws, and my administration is big on entrenching Law and Order as a foundation for building the liveable and prosperous homeland that we all seek.

“It is the highest sign of weakness to abuse or violate the vulnerable. This, and others like it, can not be tolerated in the Anambra State we are building.”