Sokoto Gov Raises Corp Members’ Allowance By 100%

Sokoto state governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, has raised the monthly allowance of members of the National Youth Service Corps deployed to the state.

Naija News reports, the allowance was increased from N5000 to N10,000.

Aliyu made the announcement on Tuesday at the combined orientation camp for both Sokoto and Zamfara in Farfaru, Sokoto.

The Governor told the corp members that he “made the approval considering the current economic realities and the overall importance of the NYSC scheme to national and state development.

“I also donate the sum of N10,000 to each corp member posted to Sokoto and Zamfara state that is currently undergoing orientation exercise as a welcome gift.

“I charge you all to be of good behaviour and to embrace the spirit of ‘One Nigeria’ and treat all citizens as fellow Nigerians, transcending ethnic and religious boundaries

“The state government would not joke with your security and welfare since a conducive environment is essential for good service.”

Meanwhile, coordinator of NYSC in Cross River State, Zemoh Andrew has disclosed the reason the scheme stopped posting corp members to Bakassi Local Government Area, and other volatile places in the state.

According to Andrew, NYSC has become mindful of the safety of the members deployed to the State.

He explained that they no longer send the corp members to such places because of crises and insecurity.

The coordinator stated this while speaking with newsmen in his office.

According to him, “We haven’t had Corps members sent to Bakassi because of crises and insecurity. We don’t intend to do so. We won’t also deploy any to other volatile communities.

“We have only four of them in Akpabuyo LGA which had cases of volatility. The four are serving with security agencies and are safe.

“Our zonal coordinators and inspectors are always at the ready in cases of emergencies to evacuate them.”