We No Longer Deploy Corp Members To Bakassi – NYSC

Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Cross River State, Zemoh Andrew has disclosed the reason the scheme stopped posting corp members to Bakassi Local Government Area, and other volatile places in the state.

According to Andrew, NYSC has become mindful of the safety of the members deployed to the State.

He explained that they no longer send the corp members to such places because of crises and insecurity.

The coordinator stated this while speaking with newsmen in his office.

According to him, “We haven’t had Corps members sent to Bakassi because of crises and insecurity. We don’t intend to do so. We won’t also deploy any to other volatile communities.

“We have only four of them in Akpabuyo LGA which had cases of volatility. The four are serving with security agencies and are safe.

“Our zonal coordinators and inspectors are always at the ready in cases of emergencies to evacuate them.”

Speaking further, Andrew explained that they do not deploy those who do not like water to coastal places.

“We don’t compel them to go to riverine communities, especially those of them that have phobia for rivers”, he added.

He confirmed that many of the Akwa Ibom State corps members who were kidnapped enroute Sokoto State months ago for their national service, have been released alongside their driver.

He said only a few are yet to be released by the kidnappers.

“Many of the Corps members kidnapped near Sokoto are being released. Their driver has also been released. Only few of the Corps members are left with the kidnappers. The DG of the Scheme had to relocate from Abuja to Zamfara State. Those remaining will be released soon as our management team is relentless,” the coordinator said.