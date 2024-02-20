Peseiro Reveals Reasons For Supporting Mourinho To Coach Barcelona

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro has endorsed his ‘friend’ Jose Mourinho to take over at Barcelona by the end of the season.

Xavi announced his departure from the Spanish club in January, stating that he would not continue as coach of Barcelona effective June 30, a decision he made a few days earlier, expressing his belief that it’s time for a change.

Naija News reports that Mourinho, who was sacked by AS Roma in Italy a few weeks ago, is currently without a team.

In a conversation with Spanish outlet Sport, Peseiro, who shares a close bond with the former Chelsea manager, expressed his belief that Mourinho’s winning mentality aligns well with that of Barcelona.

Peseiro said, “They are different in their way of winning, but they win. I would like Mourinho to go to coach Barça, he has to be in a team to win everything, because he is a winner.

“What is the problem? In the end, it is training. I’m sure he would do well because of the demands he places on everything and everyone around him day after day, every minute, to build a team to win.”