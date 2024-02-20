First Thing Tinubu’s Govt Should Do If They Really Care About Nigerians Suffering – Singer Jaywon

Nigerian singer, Oluwajuwonlo Iledare, professionally known as Jaywon, has berated Nigerians still supporting President Bola Tinubu‘s government amidst the current economic challenge.

Naija News reports that Nigerians have been battling with a daily increase in essential commodities and food items in recent times.

In a post shared on X, Jaywon said if the government cared about the people’s suffering, they would cut the cost of governance, but instead, they are increasing it while keeping the minimum wage static.

He wrote, “Some people are still shouting and supporting this government. Look, if this government really cares about the people, the first thing to do will be for them to reduce the cost of governance but rather they are looking for ways to increase it while minimum wage no dey ever increase no matter the situation. We too mumu for this country.”

Meanwhile, recent market reports revealed that food prices have started dropping across some northern states of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Nigeria faces a significant challenge with rising food prices, impacting millions and raising concerns about food insecurity.

Recently, food prices have risen substantially and various sources acknowledged that the average increase ranges from 25% to 30% year-on-year, with some items jumping even higher.

It is no longer news that staple foods like rice, beans, and vegetables have seen significant price hikes, making it harder for families to afford basic necessities. The price increases affect all socio-economic groups but disproportionately burden low-income households who spend a larger share of their income on food.

However, in what seems like some sort of relief, a Daily Post report revealed there are now new prices for foodstuff in the likes of Kano, Niger, Taraba, Kwara and Niger States following recent actions taken by both the government and major stakeholders.