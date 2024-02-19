5 Food Items That Were Formerly Cheap, But Are Now Difficult For The Average Nigerian To Afford

There has been a notable surge in the prices of food items over the past few months which has led to protests in some states in the country.

The buying capacity of the average Nigerian has reduced as the crisis in the economy bites harder and deeper.

Naija News reports that the rise in the commodity prices is a resultant effect of the removal of subsidy which president Bola Tinubu announced during his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

In a video shared on social media and viewed by Naija News, a farmer explained that one of the major reasons affecting the increment in food items is insecurity.

The farmer stated that his colleagues have suffered great loss due to attack from bandits and some have given up on the profession.

Below are some food items that have become difficult for the average Nigerian to afford.

Rice

Rice is the most eaten food in the world, and a largely consumed staple in Nigeria. It is filling and was affordable until recent times.

A 50kg bag of Nigerian rice now commands prices ranging between N50,000 and N60,000, a significant rise from the N45,000 it fetched in December 2023.

Similarly, foreign rice is now sold for prices ranging between N70,000 and N80,000, compared to the previous price of N65,000.

Bread

This widely eaten food has always being cheap and filling.

Bread was a go to meal for manual labourers who seek meals that would help in keeping them full for a very long time.

However, this once easily accessible food item is gradually becoming a delicacy.

Bakers throughout Nigeria have voiced their grievances, citing a surge in the costs of baking essentials over the past year, leading to the closure of many establishments and instability for those that remain operational.

Previously, a bag of flour, priced at N37,000 a month ago now commands N42,000, while sugar, previously sold for N62,000, has skyrocketed to N72,000.

Consequently, a loaf of bread previously priced at N200 now demands N500, and a family-sized sliced loaf, once available for N800, now commands N1,200.

Beans

Beans are the most consumed plant-based protein meal in Nigeria and the fourth most-consumed item after cassava, yam, and rice.

It has myriad of health benefits and nutritional value. However, this formerly affordable food item has experience a surge in price.

Presently, in numerous markets throughout Nigeria, a half-paint of beans, previously priced at N1,250, now go for as high N2,500

Garri

Garri is a widely consumed food item in Nigeria and was known in the past as a poor man meal.

However, what was once a readily accessible food, even for low-income earners, has now become high priced.

In markets across major cities, the price of a mudu of white garri, previously priced at N600, now ranges between N1,000 and N1,200, while a mudu of yellow garri, previously sold for N500, now commands prices between N900 and N1,000.

Eggs

Eggs which are a high source of animal proteins, and are especially recommended for growing children have now become a delicacy.

Poultry farmers have pointed to the high cost of bird feed as the reason for the surge in price.

Previously, a crate of eggs sold for N2000-N3000, but now goes for prices ranging between N3,800 and N4,000, varying according to size.