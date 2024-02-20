Drama As Gunmen Kidnap Corpse About To Be Buried, Demand N50 Million For Its Release

Gunmen have kidnapped the corpse of a man identified as Ugwuanyi Israel while the body was being transported from Lagos to Enugu State for burial.

It was gathered that Israel, who hailed from Ameze Owerre, Umabor community in Nsukka local government area of Enugu State, died in Lagos, and his remains were being moved to his hometown by family members for the funeral process when the gunmen stopped their vehicle, kidnapped his body and other members in the car.

The incident was reported to have happened along 9th Mile Road in the Umuoka community in the Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to TVC, the kidnappers took Israel’s body and also abducted family members who were transporting him back home for burial.

A family source said the gunmen have established contact and are demanding the sum of N50 million to release the corpse and other individuals abducted.

“His corpse was on its way from Lagos yesterday (Sunday) when the vehicle conveying his body was halted by kidnappers, and people in the vehicle alongside the driver were all kidnapped at Umuoka Udi LGA of Enugu State.

The kidnappers had since established contact with the family and demanded a N50 million ransom.

“Our fear is that the corpse will decompose before they release them. We don’t know what to do because our community people in Lagos spent so much money on the sickness of Israel,” the family source said.

She called on the security agencies and the state government to come to the aid of the people to save those in captivity.