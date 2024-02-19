Stakeholders Challenge Tinubu’s Appointment Of Medical Council Registrar

The recent appointment of the registrar of the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has drawn condemnation from certain stakeholders in the health sector.

The concerned stakeholders asserted that the recent appointment of the registrar by the President is in contradiction with the provisions outlined in the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap M8 LFN 2004.

Naija News recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu approved the appointment and reappointment of board chairpersons and chief executive officers within the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare.

In response, some stakeholders in the health sector deemed the President’s appointment of the registrar as unconstitutional.

The spokesperson for the stakeholders, Kolade Ogunbiyi, highlighted in a statement issued on Monday that Section 6(1) of the act grants the authority to appoint a registrar for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to the council, not the President.

In a statement issued in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State, on Monday, Ogunbiyi highlighted concerns over the President’s approval of leadership appointments in the health sector, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

While commending the appointment of a Chairman, overdue since November 2022, he noted that appointing the Registrar by the President contradicts the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act.

Ogunbiyi urged President Tinubu to respect the regulatory independence of the medical and dental professions and to cease violating federal laws.

Ogunbiyi said: “Our attention has been drawn to the President’s approval for leadership appointments in the health sector, including the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria.

“While applauding the appointment of a Chairman for the Council, an appointment that had been due since November 2022, we wish to point out that the appointment of the Registrar by the President is at variance with the provisions of the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, Cap M8 LFN 2004. Section 6(1) of the Act vests the authority to appoint a registrar for the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria in the Council.

“The penchant of ministers to violate the provisions of Section 4 and usurp the statutory veneer of independence of the Council to appoint registrars is against the regulatory independence of the medical and dental professions.

“We call on the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to halt this violation of the laws of the Federation of Nigeria.”