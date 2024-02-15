Tinubu Appoints Former Lagos Commissioner For Health To Head NCDC

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Olajide Idris, a former Commissioner of Health in Lagos state to head the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC).

Announcing the appointment in a statement released on Thursday, Special Adviser to President Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, in a post on his official X account wrote, “President Tinubu also appointed Dr Olajide Idris, former commissioner for health in Lagos, as the new CEO of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”

Naija News reports that Onanuga in the statement also disclosed that the president also appointed Abba Zubairu as the chairman of the National Blood Service Commission (NBSC) and Saleh Yuguda as the Chief Executive Officer.

The statement by Onanuga listed other persons appointed by President Tinubu to include, “Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN): Board Chairperson: Prof. Afolabi Lesi Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Fatima Kyari, Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN): Board Chairperson: Pharm. Wasilat Giwa Chief Executive Officer: Pharm. Ibrahim Ahmed, Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria (MLSCN): Board Chairperson: Dr. Babajide Salako Chief Executive Officer: Dr. Tosan Erhabor, Moddibo Adama University Teaching Hospital, Yola (MAUTH): Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Adamu G. Bakari, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, Irrua (ISTH): Chief Medical Director / CEO: Prof. Reuben Eifediyi”