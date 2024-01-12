Meningitis Killed 190 People In 2023, Says FG

The federal government has revealed that meningitis killed 190 people in 2023.

Naija News reports that the Director General, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, Ifedayo Adetufa, who made this revelation in a recently released public health advisory, warned of the outbreak of Cerebrospinal Meningitis. He explained that the warning was needed because the disease is more prevalent during the dry season, which comes with dust, winds, and cold nights.

He disclosed that Nigeria recorded 2,765 suspected and 303 confirmed meningitis cases with 190 deaths across 140 local government areas in 30 states, including the Federal Capital Territory in its 2022/2023 statistics.

In the public health advisory released on Thursday, Adetufa stated that although vaccination rates have significantly increased in recent years, CSM is still a priority illness and a constant threat to public health in Nigeria.

He stated that people, health systems, economy, and communities are all at risk from the disease’s yearly outbreaks in places with high rates of infection.

Adetufa, however, gave Nigerians the reassurance that efforts are being made by the government to stop, identify, and treat the illness.

He said the NCDC, in partnership with ministries, departments, agencies, and partners through the CSM TWG, has implemented many measures to ensure increased coordination, collaboration, and communication for response across the country.

He said, “At the beginning of the season, all state governments and public health authorities were alerted to the heightened risk of a CSM outbreak and the need for resource mobilisation for preparedness and response activities.

“Routine meetings of the national multi-sectoral CSM TWG (were held) to coordinate prevention and preparedness activities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Regular communication (were held) with high-burden states to ascertain status, progress, and challenges.”