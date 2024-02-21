Jide Idris Assumes Office As NCDC Boss

Olajide Idris has officially assumed office as the new head of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC).

Naija News reports that Idris took over the health agency’s leadership from Ifedayo Morayo Adetifa.

The handover occurred on Tuesday, as confirmed by the head of Communications at the NCDC, Dr. Yahya Disu.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s announcement on February 16, 2024, marked the appointment of Dr. Idris as the new Director General, ushering in a new era of strategic development for Nigeria’s health security.

The statement said: “Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa, the NCDC made significant strides in fulfilling its mandate to prevent, detect, and respond to public health events. Dr. Adetifa’s strategic partnerships, innovative approaches, and tireless dedication have been instrumental in enhancing the nation’s health security, particularly amidst challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Mpox outbreak, the Diphtheria epidemic, and other emerging public health concerns.

“As Dr. Adetifa embarks on a new chapter, the NCDC staff acknowledges his invaluable contributions, exemplary leadership, and unwavering commitment to advancing the country’s health security agenda, in line with the health sector reform four-point agenda.”

The announcement highlighted that assuming the position of Director General, Dr. Idris comes with extensive experience of more than three decades in medical practice, Healthcare Systems Management, Consulting, Pharmaceuticals, and Research.

“Under his leadership as the Permanent Secretary and Commissioner of Health in Lagos State, the Lagos State’s health sector experienced significant health reform in areas that cut across medical emergency services, human resource development, infrastructural development, revitalization of the primary care system, healthcare financing, health promotion and disease prevention.

“His exceptional leadership during the Ebola virus outbreak response further demonstrates his capability to advance Nigeria’s health security agenda. The NCDC team expresses heartfelt appreciation to Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa for his outstanding service and leadership to the nation while extending a warm welcome to Dr. Olajide Idris as he assumes his new role,” the statement added.