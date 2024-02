I’m Embarrassed, This Is A Disgrace – Onochie Reacts To Edo Guber Primary

Laurette Onochie, an ex-aide to former president Muhammadu Buhari, has said that the recently concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in Edo State is a disgrace to the party.

Onochie claimed that the ruling party has being hijacked by some unwholesome members who now dictate how it should be run.

Naija News reports that the primary election conducted to elect APC’s governorship candidate in the forthcoming election produced three different candidates.

Chairman of the primary election committee, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, declared Dennis Idahosa winner of the exercise while the Returning Officer for the primary, Stanley Ugboaja, declared Senator Monday Okpebholo as the APC candidate.

The crisis deepened on Sunday as Anamero Dekeri became the third aspirant to claim victory in Saturday’s governorship primary

Reacting to the development via a post on X, Onochie expressed her disappointment over the outcome of the polls.

According to her, “APC must be different. I am so ashamed, embarrassed and scandalised by the disgraceful conduct of our APC in the Edo State Primary, where four Candidates have now emerged.

“We are Progressives, for heaven’s sake! This is what happens when a few unwholesome men hijack a political party and dictate who should run, taking that role from the people.

“Why is APC bent on keeping the South South a PDP territory? Each time we have an opportunity to field a winning candidate, PDP agents in APC ensure that APC fields an inferior candidate who does not stand a chance of winning the PDP candidate. It happened in Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

“OfficialAPCNg must recover our party from traders and work with core progressives in the region to give Nigerians in general and South South in particular, a decent alternative to the messed up PDP.

“At the moment, I look at the two political parties and APC is looking more like PDP than a Progressive political party.

“In conclusion, I believe that the current situation where women are excluded from leadership in APC, does the party no good. A situation where the National woman leader and state woman leaders are nominated by men, ensures that women are not adequately represented in the party. You can’t clap with one hand.”