Edo Guber: Ganduje Takes Side As ‘Three Candidates’ Emerge As APC Flagbearers

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has reportedly endorsed Dennis Idahosa as the flagbearer for the Edo September 2024 governorship election.

Naija News understands that Ganduje’s endorsement comes amidst the chaos and controversies surrounding the primary election held last weekend in the state.

Idahosa was earlier declared as the APC governorship candidate for the upcoming election. However, in a surprising turn of events, Anamero Sunday Dekeri was also declared the winner of the primary contest by the Local Government Returning Officers.

Babatunde Ojo, who spoke on behalf of the local government returning officers, announced that Dekeri secured a total of 25,384 votes, surpassing his closest rival Dennis Idahosa, who received 14,127 votes.

Ojo, alongside some returning officers, said: “Honourable Dekeri, having met the requirements of the law and scored the highest valid votes cast, has been declared winner of the election and returned elected.”

Three APC Candidates For A Ticket

Naija News understands that the chairman of the election committee, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, earlier announced Idahosa as the winner with 40,453 votes on Saturday afternoon.

However, an announcement followed later by the official Returning Officer, Stanley Ugbuaja, that Senator Monday Okpebholo won the same election.

With the development, APC now has Idahosa, Okpebholo and Dekiri as candidates for the Edo guber, causing confusing in the ruling camp.

Ganduje Congratulates Idahosa

However, in a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, Ganduje commended Uzodinma, who led the Election Committee, for successfully conducting a transparent primary.

The national chairman of the APC urged other aspirants to put aside their differences now that the primary election is over and support the winner (Idahosa) to win the governorship election.

“I congratulate the winner of the Edo State governorship election. I want to equally commend and appreciate Governor Uzodinma’s election committee for their hard work and the transparent manner in which the primary election was conducted,” Ganduje.

Okpebholo, Dekeri Reacts

Naija News understands that Okpebholo has strongly opposed the congratulatory message from the APC Chairman, labelling it as misleading and an effort to legitimize Idahosa’s victory.

In a statement released by his Director of Media and Publicity, Godswill Inegbe, Okpebholo expressed disappointment in Ganduje for hastily congratulating Idahosa amidst the controversies surrounding his win.

Similarly, the APC Stakeholders Forum urged the Ganduje-led NWC to reject Idahosa’s declaration as the primary election winner.

The group threw its support behind Anamero Dekeri as the rightful victor of the primary election, criticizing the declaration made by Uzodimma.

The Chairman of the Forum, Emmanuel Godwin, emphasized during a press conference in Abuja that the Uzodimma committee overstepped its authority by interfering with the duties of local government returning officers in the primary election.

Therefore, the Forum declared that Idahosa’s victory was invalid and should be completely disregarded.