Former Edo Commissioner Resigns From APC Over Flawed Governorship Primary

The former Commissioner for Communication and Orientation in Edo State, Andrew Emwanta, has announced his resignation from the All Progressives Congress (APC), citing dissatisfaction with the conduct of the party’s recent governorship primary.

The controversial primaries, held on Saturday, resulted in an unprecedented outcome, with three different candidates being declared winners, leading to confusion and disputes within the party ranks.

The chaos unfolded when the Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the primary, Governor Hope Uzodimma, announced Dennis Idahosa as the winner of the contest.

Complicating matters further, Stanley Ugboaja, acting as a returning officer, declared Monday Okpebholo as the winner.

Adding to the controversy, Ojo Babatunde, purporting to represent the returning officers from all local governments, proclaimed Anamero Dekeri as the rightful victor.

This disarray prompted Emwanta’s decision to depart from the APC, as he expressed his concerns over the integrity of the primary process.

In a letter to the Ward Chairman, Ward 7, Egor Local Government Area and made available to journalists on Monday, Emwanta said, “I am writing to formally tender my resignation from the membership of the All Progressives Congress, effective from today, the 18th day of February 2024.

“My decision to resign from the party stems from its lack of internal democracy, flowing from the flawed process of the just concluded Edo governorship primaries. It has left me with no confidence in the party’s leadership structure and sense of political ethos.

“It is indeed a sad decision for me to take at this crucial time, particularly, because l joined the party a few months ago. But, it is an inevitable decision, since l still enjoy the inalienable right to freedom of association, (or dissociation), guaranteed under Section 40 of the 1999 Nigerian Constitution, as amended.

“I believe that my continued association with the APC would compromise my ability to support any decent candidate of my choice, as I would be compelled to unwittingly align with the party’s decisions, regardless of my convictions. To do otherwise will be termed “anti-party”. This was my grouse last year with my former party, the PDP.

“Moving forward, l wish to be an “Independent” political player, who can freely support any candidate in future elections, based on their qualifications, integrity, and alignment with my values and beliefs. I am confident that this decision is in the best interest of my life’s philosophy, social orientation and the political principles I hold very dear.

“Please consider this letter as my formal resignation from the APC. I would appreciate it if you could delete my name from your register at the ward, as l move on. Thank you for your understanding and anticipated action.”