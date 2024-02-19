11 African Coaches Who Won AFCON Trophy (Full List)

Emerse Fae has etched his name in the annals of football history, becoming the 11th African tactician to lead a team to victory in the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations.

His triumph at the Cote d’Ivoire 2023 edition, where he guided the host nation to its third continental title, is a testament to the emerging talent of African coaches on the global stage.

The 40-year-old coach orchestrated a stunning 2-1 win against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in a thrilling final held at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Ebimpe, marking a significant milestone in his career and for the Ivorian team.

This victory on February 11 has placed Fae among a prestigious list of coaches of African descent who have conquered Africa’s premier football tournament.

Taking the helm from Jean-Louis Gasset mid-tournament, Fae demonstrated tactical brilliance and resilience, steering Cote d’Ivoire from a precarious position in the group stages to ultimate glory.

Since the AFCON’s inception in 1957, only 11 African coaches have clinched the title, a figure reported by CAF Online and expected to rise in future editions.

See the list below:

Sudan 1957: Mourad Fahmy (Egypt)

Ghana 1963: Charles Gyamfi (Ghana)

Tunisia 1965: Charles Gyamfi (Ghana)

Ghana 1978: Fred Osam Doudu (Ghana)

Libya 1982: Charles Gyamfi (Ghana)

Algeria 1990: Abdelhamid Kermali (Algeria)

Senegal 1992: Martial Yeo (Cote d’Ivoire)

South Africa 1996: Clive Barker (South Africa)

Burkina Faso 1998: Mohamed Al Gohari (Egypt)

Egypt 2006: Hassan Shehata (Egypt)

Ghana 2008: Hassan Shehata (Egypt)

Angola 2010: Hassan Shehata (Egypt)

South Africa 2013: Stephen Keshi (Nigeria)

Egypt 2019: Djamel Belmadi (Algeria)

Cameroon 2021: Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Cote d’Ivoire 2023: Emerse Fae (Cote d’Ivoire)

Morocco will host the 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2025.

Meanwhile, Fae also won the Best Coach award at the tournament’s closing ceremony.