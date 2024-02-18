Idahosa Reacts To Emergence As Edo APC Governorship Candidate (Video)

A member of the House of Representatives, Dennis Idahosa, has hailed his emergence as the newly-elected governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State.

Naija News reported that Idahosa had emerged as the APC governorship candidate in Edo state following the primary election held on Saturday.

The Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also the chairman of the APC primary election committee, made this known on Saturday in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Declaring the result of the APC governorship primary election held on Saturday, Uzodinma said Idahosa polled a total vote of 40,483 to defeat eight other aspirants.

The Imo governor said that having polled the highest number of votes among the nine aspirants, Idahosa became the candidate of the APC in the September 21 governorship election in the state.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television, Idahosa dedicated his victory to God and thanked supporters and President Bola Tinubu for becoming the party’s flagbearer.

The federal lawmaker also promised to start a reconciliation process among the aspirants and party members in the state, saying “The time of trouble is over.”

See the video below.