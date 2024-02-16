Why I’m Not Going To Cover My Boobs – Reality Star, Faith Morey

Housemate of the Real Housewives of Lagos, Faith Morey, has revealed she is not covering up her boobs because she paid a lot of money to get them.

Naija News reports that the reality TV star made this known during an appearance on “Body Positivity” on News Central.

According to Faith, she was a tomboy while growing up.

The reality star said she had no boobs due to participating in several physical activities like basketball, which made it impossible for her to develop boobs as a female would.

Faith Morey, however, stated that because she desired larger boobs, she had to undergo surgery to achieve the desired size.

She said, “I was a tomboy, I wanted bigger boobs. I paid a lot of money for it, I’m not going to cover it.”

