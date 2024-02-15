Why I’m The Biggest Actor In Africa – Timini Egbuson

Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has boasted about being the biggest actor on the African continent.

Naija News reports that the talented thespian spoke while featuring as a guest in the latest episode of the Menisms Podcast.

Timini said he has consistently acted for 15 years, inspired many young actors, and opened up the leading male young actor category in the movie industry.

According to the movie star, there was no lead role for young men when he joined the Nollywood industry, as the lead roles were either played by an old man or a lady.

He said, “I have been acting for 15 years consistently. I’ve never had a time off or fall off for 15 years consistently.

“I believe that I genuinely opened up the way for a lot of new school young actors. I also believe that I opened up the leading male young actor category.

“And I said that very humbly because when I joined Nollywood, there were no lead roles for young men. You either had to be an old man or a lady. All the young men that were acting were playing minor roles. Nobody was actively writing lead roles for young men.

“If you put everything that I’ve accomplished together, I believe that I am the biggest actor in Africa.”