‘This Is The People’s Time, Politicians Have Enjoyed Enough For 24 Years’ – Alex Otti

Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, has declared that it is the turn of the masses to enjoy the dividends of democracy.

Naija News reports that Otti made the declaration while hosting a delegation of Course 17, Syndicate 2 of the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, at Government House Umuahia.

Governor Otti said he was on a mission to give the masses a taste of good governance, stressing that politicians who have presided over the affairs of the state since the return of democracy in 1999 have helped themselves enough with the state resources.

Otti also stated that his recent decision to wipe off the backlog of pension arrears owed to retirees since 2014 demonstrated his passion for the masses, whom the ruling elite had shortchanged.

He added that he had also directed that retirees be paid along with workers on the 28th of every month, a directive which he affirmed had taken effect from April.

He said, “Never again shall Abia pensioners be owed their pension.

“This is the people’s time, politicians have helped themselves enough for the past 24 years.”

Meanwhile, former Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, has reacted to the allegation of fund diversion raised by Governor Alex Otti against his government.

Naija News reported that Otti revealed during a recent event in the United States that upon taking office last year as Governor of the state, he invited one of the top audit firms in the world to conduct a forensic audit.

He said the audit firms recently turned in their reports, which show that Ikpeazu allegedly paid ₦107.2 billion for some non-existent projects, including the airport.

Otti further revealed that the billions paid for the non-existent airport were used to clear off pension and salary arrears owed for 10 years.

But reacting through his spokesman, Onyebuchi Ememanka, Ikpeazu tagged the report as a tissue of lies, intricately woven by a spin doctor to deceive his audience.

Questioning the secrecy surrounding the audit firm in charge, Ikpeazu said Otti’s target by the allegation is to internationalise his deep aversion against him.

Speaking on the issue of the diversion of funds and the construction of an airport, Ikpeazu refuted claims of building an airport.