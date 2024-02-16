PDP, NNPP, LP, PRP Supporters Defect To APC In Abuja

In a significant political shift, supporters of various opposition parties including the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Labour Party (LP), and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) have officially abandoned their affiliations to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defection ceremony, which took place at the Unity Fountain in Abuja on Thursday, showcased the former opposition party members renouncing their previous political loyalties by discarding their membership and identity cards, marking their transition to the APC.

The Director-General of the Confederation of All Progressives Congress Support Groups (CASG), Prof. Kailani Muhammad, hailed the newcomers for their decision, interpreting it as a testament to their patriotism and a reflection of the growing appreciation for democratic values and development in Nigeria.

The APC FCT chapter vice chairman, Patrick Ogunyemi, extended a warm welcome to the defectors, promising them fairness and full participation within the party.

Ogunyemi’s assurance of justice and inclusion underscores the APC’s commitment to integrating new members into its fold, reinforcing the party’s position as a unifying force in Nigerian politics.