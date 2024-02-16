Katsina Governor Issues Executive Order Against Food Hoarding

In an effort to stop unlawful food hoarding and guarantee state residents’ constant access to necessities, the Katsina State Government has issued an executive order.

Naija News reports that the Food Security (Promotion) Order, which outlines stringent measures against hoarding activities, was signed by Governor Dikko Umaru Radda on Friday.

According to the decree, stockpiling of staple grains such as rice, millet, maize, sorghum, cowpeas, and groundnuts is illegal and subject to confiscation.

This was revealed in a press release on Friday by, the governor of Katsina’s chief press secretary Ibrahim Kaula Mohammed.

The press release detailed that those who disobey the executive order will now be prosecuted under Penal Code Law Section 114.

Additionally, the item will be sold to the public at a set price, with the proceeds handled in accordance with the current laws on the proceeds of crime, and the location where it was being hoarded will be vulnerable to break-ins until a judge issues a warrant.

In order to guarantee efficient implementation, the directive creates a specific task force charged with locating food hoarders and interacting with relevant parties regarding food costs in the region. Along with controlling the purchase and transportation of food items both inside and beyond the state, including across international boundaries, the task force is also authorized to detain and prosecute those who violate the order in coordination with security services.

The governor, called on all “citizens, traders, and stakeholders to join us in this fight against food insecurity. By working together, we can ensure that everyone in Katsina has access to the food they need.”