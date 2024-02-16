Governor Zulum Calls For One-Day Fast Due To Economic, Security Challenges

Borno State Governor, Umara Zulum, has called on residents to observe a one-day fast to pray for peace and security in the state, as well as to seek divine intervention in the face of economic hardship.

Naija News reports that Governor Zulum made the request during a state-wide broadcast on Friday, expressing deep concern over the recent hardships faced by citizens, especially the high cost of food items.

Governor Zulum said, “Fellow citizens, as people of faith and from our previous experience, I implore on his eminence, the Shehu of Borno, the Chief Imam, Imams, and the Christian brothers and the Citizens of Borno State to observe a one-day voluntary fast on Monday the 19th February 2024.”

Governor Zulum assured residents of his government’s decisive actions to address the recent hardships, focusing on revitalizing agriculture to increase food production and reduce reliance on food aid.

He condemned the planting of mines on major roads, hindering goods and services’ movement, and pledged efforts with security forces to eliminate these threats.

Governor Zulum urged residents to remain vigilant, cooperate with security forces, and stay united to overcome challenges and build a peaceful future for Borno State.