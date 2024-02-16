‘Call Aiyedatiwa To Order’- Lawmakers Report Ondo Gov To Tinubu Over Alleged ‘Disdain’ For Late Akeredolu

Ondo State All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus in the House of Representatives has penned an open letter to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, notifying him of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa‘s alleged disrespect towards his deceased predecessor, Rotimi Akeredolu.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was sworn in a few weeks ago following the demise of his former principal, Rotimi Akeredolu, who is yet to be buried.

However, during a press conference in Abuja, the APC caucus leader, Hon. Adesida, urged President Tinubu to intervene by reining in the new Governor of Ondo State before the alleged crisis he is fueling within the APC leads to electoral losses for the party in the upcoming 2024 governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that six federal lawmakers: Hon. Adesida Abiodun Cornelius (Akure North/South), Hon. Timehin Adelegbe (Owo/Ose), Hon. Festus Adefiranye Ayodele (Ileoluji-Okeigbo/Odigbo), Hon. Ojogo Donald Kimikanboh (Ilaje/Ese-Odo), Hon. Odimayo Okunjimi John (Okitipupa/Irele), and Hon. Adegboyega Adefarati (Akoko South West/South East), signed the open letter to President Tinubu.

The lawmakers informed the President that since assuming office, Aiyedatiwa has made a series of decisions that demonstrate his hostility towards the late Akeredolu and his lack of concern for the party’s progress in the state.

They also highlighted that the Governor has been associating with political adversaries of his late predecessor and even cosying up to the opposition party.

Adesida said: “The Deputy Governor appointed by Mr. Aiyedatiwa is a well-known political adversary of the late Governor. Despite hailing from Owo, they never saw eye to eye during the late Governor’s lifetime. Olajide Adelami caused a great deal of trouble for the late Akeredolu during his bid for re-election in 2020 to which you were committed.

“Furthermore, it has become common knowledge in the state that Mr. Aiyedatiwa has aligned himself with every disgruntled and established political enemy of the late Akeredolu. As an example, the appointment of Barrister Kola Olawoye, a suspended APC member and former Attorney General of the state, as Aiyedatiwa’s campaign coordinator in Owo has been widely condemned by loyal party members, particularly in Owo.”

The lawmakers pointed out that Governor Aiyedatiwa’s recent actions have revealed his apparent eagerness to erase the late Akeredolu’s legacy.

They asserted that the incumbent Governor has been taking credit for the achievements and successes of the deceased, such as the announcement of the payment of N35,000 palliative allowance for civil servants and the settlement of January 2017 salary arrears, which Governor Akeredolu actually approved before his passing.

Additionally, Governor Aiyedatiwa’s decision to dissolve the entire local government structures, including chairmen, councillors, and all government aides and appointees, has been seen as a deliberate move to erase the late boss’s influence, resulting in disarray within the party.

“Mr. President, the Governor has created a significant divide and caused deep discord among party members. Currently, the party’s state Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehin, is being marginalised and sidelined. To make matters worse, Governor Aiyedatiwa has resorted to sending his proxies to warn the Chairman and pressure him into resigning. It is a bad situation, sir.

“There is a growing divide within our party; and it is occasioned by the seed of enmity sown by Governor Akeredolu. Those who were once loyal to Akeredolu have been sidelined, while individuals from the opposition who alligned with Mr. Aiyedatiwa in the fight against the late Akeredolu, demanding that he relinquished power to Aiyedatiwa when he was sick, now hold significant positions within the government and party.

“The primary concern is clear: we must prevent Ondo State from falling into the hands of the opposition due to internal conflicts. As the party grapples with this tumultuous period, the urgent need for decisive and unifying leadership becomes more evident than ever.

“The decision made by Ayedatiwa to dissolve the Ondo State Executive Council has raised concerns and is being criticised as ill-conceived, imprudent, and misguided on multiple fronts. One of the main criticisms is the perceived rush behind the decision. Many questioned why the Governor couldn’t wait until the final burial of AKEREDOLU before taking such a drastic step.

“It is our fervent hope that Ondo, the Sunshine state, will be saved from further turmoil, and that the APC’s influence in the state will not wane. As representatives of the good people of Ondo State in the National Assembly, we pray that your Presidency will be guided by divine wisdom, resulting in remarkable development, peace, prosperity and renewed hope for all Nigerians,” the letter reads further.