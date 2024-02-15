Tinubu Appoints Son-In-Law As FHA Managing Director, Shehu Osidi As FMBN CEO

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Oyetunde Oladimeji Ojo, as the new Managing Director/CEO of Federal Housing Authority (FHA).

Naija News reports that Ojo, a former member of the House of Representatives, is married to the President’s eldest daughter and the Iyaloja-General of Nigeria, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo.

In a statement on Thursday, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, announced the appointment of Ojo and other executive management teams of parastatals under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The statement said the leadership changes were part of a holistic approach to repositioning the national housing and urban development sector to meet the present and future needs of Nigerian families nationwide.

It added that four Executive Directors were appointed for FHA, namely Mathias Terwase Byuan, Executive Director (Housing Finance & Accounts); Umar Dankane Abdullahi; Executive Director (Business Development); Engr. Oluremi Omowaiye, Executive Director (Project Implementation); and Arc. Ezekiel Nya-Etok, Executive Director (Estate Services).

According to the statement, Shehu Usman Osidi was appointed Managing Director/CEO of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), adding that three Executive Directors were also appointed for FMBN.

They are Ibidapo Odojukan, Executive Director (Finance & Corporate Services); Muhammad Sani Abdu, Executive Director (Loans & Mortgage Services); and Chinenye Anosike, Executive Director (Business Development & Portfolios).

The statement read in part: “New FMBN CEO, Shehu Osidi, is a banker with over 30 years of work experience, including 13 years of experience in mortgage banking. He is an alumnus of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government as well as the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Housing Finance.

“New FHA CEO, Oyetunde Ojo, is a former Member of the House of Representatives with over a decade of work experience in the housing and hospitality industries. He holds a Master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the University of Greenwich, United Kingdom.

“In view of President Bola Tinubu’s historic approval of the establishment of Building Materials Hubs across all six of the nation’s geo-political zones; financing and establishment of a National Social Housing Fund for low-income and vulnerable groups, and land reforms to collaboratively streamline access to land across all states and unlock nearly $300 billion of dead capital in the sector, his expectations are high that the above-named appointees will hit the ground running in the delivery of affordable housing for millions of Nigerians in need, while providing millions of new job opportunities for Nigeria’s talented youth population presently searching for work.”