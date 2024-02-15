I Will Not Establish Price Control Board – Tinubu

The President of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, noted that he will not establish a price control board or approve the importation of food as measures to address the hardship in the country.

Naija News understands that Nigerians, in the last few weeks, have taken to the streets to protest against hardship in the country.

An action which was painted by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as being sponsored by the opposition parties.

Tinubu, however, while speaking on Thursday after a meeting with governors of the 36 states of the federation and the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), at the State House, Abuja, noted that he would not approve food importation.

The President directed that the State Governments and Federal government should collaborate to increase local food production.

The President advised against the idea of food importation and price control when local food producers should be encouraged to produce more food.

The meeting also had in attendance Vice President Kashim Shettima, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

Governors of Yobe, Anambra, Akwa Ibom, Abia, Plateau, Kaduna, Sokoto, Niger, Taraba, Adamawa, Cross River, Ogun, Enugu, Ekiti, Delta, Borno, Lagos, Kwara, Nasarawa and Edo were spotted at the Council Chambers for the meeting.