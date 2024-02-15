‘My Greatest Regret In Life’ – Timini Egbuson Reveals

Talented Nollywood actor, Timini Egbuson, has revealed his greatest regret in life.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in an interview on the Madeaux Africa podcast, stated that not getting married early enough is his biggest regret in life.

Timini said if he had known better when he was younger, he would have chosen a wife among his young lovers and probably had a grown-up child.

He said, “Honestly, my biggest regret is not settling down early enough. I wish I had picked someone I loved. I mean, one of my young loves then. Maybe by now, I would have had a 14-year-old kid running around.”

I Prefer Dating Nigerian Girls Abroad, Rather Than The Ones At Home

Meanwhile, Timini Egbuson has said that he prefers dating Nigerian women living abroad rather than those residing in the country.

He noted that there is more competition when it comes to dating women in Nigeria hence his reason for preferring women abroad.

The actor made the revelation in a recent interview on Menisms Podcast.

Egbuson argued that being with Nigerian women abroad gives you better dating experience.

He said, “This is me talking from my personal experience, honestly I feel like you would get a better dating experience from a Nigerian girl living abroad than those living here.

“My reason is because Nigerian girls living in London, Canada or America are the minority in the dating pool over there. So there are options”