Abducted Katsina Students Regain Freedom

Bandits have released two of the three students of Al-Qalam University in Katsina State who were kidnapped in January.

Naija News gathered that the students regained their freedom on Wednesday night after spending 30 days in the terrorists’ den.

Recall that the victims, Habiba Shatali, a 200-level student of Political Science, Mariam Musa, a 400-level Microbiology student and Yusuf Abdulazeez, a 400-level Mathematics student, were abducted around Kurfi, Dutsinma on January 14, 2024, while heading back to school from Minna, the Niger State capital.

The trio had travelled home for the Christmas and New Year break and met at the motor park in Minna where they agreed to travel together back to school.

Sadly, they were waylaid by gunmen suspected to be bandits on their way to school.

The bandits had contacted the parents and demanded a ransom of N100 million to secure the release of each student but later reduced the ransom figure to N50 million and later down to N25 million and later to N5 million.

Speaking with SaharaReporters on Thursday, the father of one of the victims confirmed the release of the victims.

He said: “I’m pleased to inform you that my daughter whom had been in captivity over a month had regain her freedom alongside others, yesterday night 14, February, 2024 at about 8pm.

“Both are all in good health as at present.”

A source close to the family who spoke to the news platform said the sum of N10 million was paid to secure the release of Habiba and Mariam after the kidnappers had reduced the ransom placed on each student to N5 million.

It was gathered that the parents of Yusuf had not been able to raise the ransom.