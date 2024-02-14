‘Your Protest Would Not Deter Us From Doing Our Job’ – Delta Police Spokesman Hits Protesting Youths

The Police in Delta State have warned that recent protests against police brutality in the state would not deter the state command from doing its job.

Making this statement in reaction to the recent protest against police brutality that began on Tuesday, February 13, the spokesperson of the Delta Police Command, DSP Bright Edafe, explained that the latest uprising in the state was triggered after the police arrested four boys who could not establish ownership of the unregistered car in their possession.

Naija News reports that Edafe detailed that some youths attacked the officers in the process, injuring one officer on the head and damaging the force patrol vehicle.

Warning the youths to stay off protest, Edafe, in a post via his official X account, wrote, “Regarding the ongoing protest in Ughelli, the Command wishes to inform members of the public that yesterday 13th February 2024, Policemen from Ughelli Area Command intercepted an unregistered Benz GLK without a plate number in Ekuigbo community, the men confronted the four boys who could not establish ownership of the car. In an attempt to arrest them, some of the youths attacked the Police, destroyed their vehicle, and broke the head of one of the officers. Nine of the suspects were arrested and will be charged to court. Youths are advised to stay off any protest because it won’t deter us from doing our job.”