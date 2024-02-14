Hardship: Don’t Incite People Against FG – APC Govs Caution PDP

Governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) not to incite people against the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government.

Naija News reports that the governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma, said in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja that the nation’s security and economic problems required cooperation rather than finger-pointing in order to find long-term solutions.

In response to the PDP Governors’ press conference on Monday, during which they compared Nigeria to another Venezuela, Uzodinma said it was disloyal for those in positions of authority to act like ostriches when they knew exactly what President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was doing to turn things around.

He claimed that although the PDP had listed the several economic issues they believed the nation was facing, they were unable to give a single fix.

The Chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum expressed satisfaction that the PDP, as a party, supported the removal of gasoline subsidy, which is at the heart of the country’s economic issues.

According to Uzodinma, he was aware that President Tinubu was exerting great effort to guarantee that the economy was restored so that Nigerians could once more celebrate.

He implored the PDP, particularly the governors, to urge Nigerians to exercise patience rather than defaming the nation’s reputation abroad.

He believed that for leaders to agitate the populace against the government would be a grave disservice to the nation.

Uzodinma, in the statement, detailed that “ultimately, the decision rests squarely with Nigerians and other organs in the country to ensure that we take actions that will bring relief to all of us” amounted to veiled incitement of the public against the Federal Government, particularly coming on the heels of a 14-day notice of strike by the organised Labour.

“As leaders, mere criticisms or even playing to the gallery for public applause is not the way to go. Engaging in blame games is also not the way to go. All of us are members of the National Economic Council, where we have the opportunity to make our input. I don’t think my colleagues have exhausted that avenue.

“I don’t know when they stopped supporting that economic policy, but they are familiar with the cliche that you cannot make an omelette without breaking an egg. We were all aware of the temporary hardship the policy would cause, but that will soon give way to prosperity.”